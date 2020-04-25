A woman is recovering in the hospital Saturday morning after being shot in the New Town area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 1:47 a.m. they received reports that a person had been shot in the 1600 block of 2nd Street West.

At the scene, officers found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

JSO's Crime Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904=630-0500.