Cassondra Marie Wetherbee, 41, may be in the Jacksonville area. Her family says she may be in danger.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michigan State Police Lakeview Post troopers are looking for Cassondra Marie Wetherbee. They believe she may be in Jacksonville.

Her family members believe she may be in danger. If you have seen her, call 989-352-8444 or 911.