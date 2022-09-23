Woman killed in Moncrief was recent grad with military aspirations, mom tells MAAD Dads

Police say Isaiah Jamal Greene, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder as a result of the crime.

The woman killed earlier this week in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville has been identified by members of her family, according to a community organization.

MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter says that Gabrielle Bolton died as a result of the incident. The group says her mother wanted to identify the 18-year-old in order to share with the community that her daughter's life mattered.

"I would love for her name and graduation picture to be shown, so people know she was a person," she tells MAAD DADS.

"A good girl who was in the process of going into the military and actually wanted to go to school to be a prosecutor or DA. She was extremely intelligent ... in advanced classes (and) served in ROTC and a top student."

Police say Isaiah Jamal Greene, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder as a result of the crime.

New details obtained by First Coast News paint a grim image of what actually happened Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it responded to a scene on Moncrief Road where JFRD had located a woman who was dead.

A police report said that the woman suffered trauma to her head and that noticeable foul play was involved.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said an unknown man ran from the scene on foot, according to the report. Investigators say they later identified that person as Green, who lives at the residence.

A police report indicates that a witness told police that Green called her around 7:30 a.m. and stated, “she’s lying and cheating on me” and “I didn’t mean to do it”.