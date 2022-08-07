Woman injured in early morning Sans Souci shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot in the hand in the Sans Souci area, early on Sunday morning.
Jacksonville officers were stopped around 2:05 a.m. near 6500 Beach Boulevard in reference to a fight. Police found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her hand. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
There is no suspect information available, at this time. This is an active investigation.
If you have any information, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.