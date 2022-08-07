Woman injured in early morning Sans Souci shooting

Jacksonville officers were stopped around 2:05 a.m. near 6500 Beach Boulevard in reference to a fight. Police found a woman with a gunshot wound in her hand.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot in the hand in the Sans Souci area, early on Sunday morning.

Jacksonville officers were stopped around 2:05 a.m. near 6500 Beach Boulevard in reference to a fight. Police found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her hand. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

There is no suspect information available, at this time. This is an active investigation.