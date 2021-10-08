Woman indicted for allegedly setting 2018 fire that killed St. Johns County 11-year-old

Michelle Taylor is charged with first-degree murder and arson.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County grand jury indicted a woman on first-degree murder and arson charges for a deadly fire that happened in October 2018.

On Oct. 23, 2018, a minor called 911 telling them there was a fire at her home and her younger sibling was trapped inside the home, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies tried to enter the home to save the child, but the heat and smoke prevented them from going inside. Eventually, firefighters discovered the burned remains of an 11-year-old child inside the home, the sheriff's office said.

Local, state and federal authorities began investigating the fire's cause and origin. Investigators later found that there was gasoline in samples taken from the home, hinting at arson, according to the SJCSO.

Investigators later identified Michelle Taylor as the arson, with her motive being to collect insurance money, according to the sheriff's office.

This week, prosecutors presented the evidence to a grand jury who unanimously indicted Taylor on murder and arson charges.

“This case demonstrates that no matter how long it takes, the men and women of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office won’t cease until justice is served,” Sheriff Hardwick said. “The actions of this individual cost her child their life and she will be held accountable.” There will be no further updates at this time