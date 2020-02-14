UPDATE: According to volunteers with The Simon's House, Tammy Degolyer is out of surgery and in recovery. Stephanie Simon tells First Coast News she suffered deep gashes to her arms and back but did not break any bones. Simon also mentioned Degolyer will remain in the hospital for a while and have to undergo physical therapy.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A woman is in life-threatening condition after a dog attack in St. John's County on Friday. Deputies said the attack was so vicious they could not reach the woman to help her and had to open fire on the dogs.

First Coast News has learned the woman is Tammy Degolyer, who was featured Thursday in an On Your Side report.

According to the St. John's County Sheriff's Office, Degolyer was in her front yard on Luther Beck Road in Hastings around 1 p.m. when two dogs ran up, knocking her to the ground, and began attacking her.

Deputies said they were initially unable to reach her because of the dogs and were forced to open fire on the animals. One was killed and the other injured.

Deputies wanted to transport the woman to the hospital by helicopter, but weather conditions did not allow, so she was driven instead.

The St. John's County Sheriff's Office said the dogs both appeared to be rottweilers.

First Coast News had previously spoken to Degolyer and her husband, Claude Degolyer, because they had waited years for their roof to be repaired after it was damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

A local non-profit stepped in to help the military couple. The Simon's House was expecting to finish the renovation project on Monday.