Woman in critical condition after Westside shooting, JSO asking for tips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Monday night.
Around 1:30 p.m, officers responded to the 6300 block of Morse Avenue regarding a person shot.
Upon arrival, police found a woman in her 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Violent Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives have responded and are currently conducting their investigation.
JSO says it has limited information and is asking for help from the community to share any information regarding this incident.
If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.