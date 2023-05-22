Woman in critical condition after Westside shooting, JSO asking for tips

Police found a woman in her 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Monday night.



Around 1:30 p.m, officers responded to the 6300 block of Morse Avenue regarding a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found a woman in her 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Violent Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives have responded and are currently conducting their investigation.

JSO says it has limited information and is asking for help from the community to share any information regarding this incident.