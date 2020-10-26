Woman found shot near Moncrief Park

The shooting remains under investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman is expected to be OK after she was found shot near Moncrief Park Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers arrived at the scene at West 31st Street and Moncrief Road at 7:15 p.m. in regards to reports of a firearm being discharged, police said. Once at the scene, officers found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to JSO.

