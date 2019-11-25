A woman found guilty of DUI manslaughter involving the death of a child was sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison Monday.

Kelley Permenter was sentenced for hitting and killing 12-year-old Hunter Cope in March of 2017.

In October, Permenter was found guilty of DUI manslaughter in the second degree, DUI causing damage and leaving the scene of an accident.

Permenter struck Cope at the intersection of Wonderwood Drive and A1A in Atlantic Beach as he walked home from Mayport Middle School. He died soon after.

Police say Permenter was involved in a separate hit and run just prior to killing Hunter, a few hundred feet away.

She had several prior traffic citations in Duval County. Police said she had alcohol and cocaine in her system at the time.

