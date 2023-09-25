Woman found dead in yard on Jacksonville's Eastside

Police say due to the state of decomposition, they have not been able to identify her yet. They are working to determine if foul play occured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman in her 30's was found dead in a house on the city's Eastside Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to a home in the 1000 block of Sparing Street, near the A. Phillip Randolph Heritage Park, at 1:10 p.m.

A neighbor had informed the home owner about the body, police said.

The woman was not identified as of Monday evening, due to the "state of decomposition," police said. They believe she had been there for "a couple days."

There were no signs that the woman had been harmed, but police had "some concerns" based on evidence at the scene.

Homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were on scene. Officers were canvassing the area, including the park.

If you know anything about this case, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.