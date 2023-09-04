Woman found dead inside vehicle on Kings Street

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working to identify the victim and currently has a person of interest detained.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person of interest has been detained by police after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle on Kings Road Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 7:10 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Kings St. in reference to an undetermined death investigation.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to a vehicle in the parking lot where a female body was found inside.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police say they are working to positively identify the victim and are talking with potential witnesses.