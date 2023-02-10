Woman found dead inside residence on Jacksonville's Northside

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a residence on Chenango Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was found dead inside a residence Monday afternoon in the Biltmore neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday, officers and crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 5500 block of Chenango Boulevard.

Upon arrival, crews located an unresponsive female in the residence. JFRD pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police did not mention if foul play is suspected in the woman's death, but JSO's Homicide and Crime Scene Units are on scene investigating.

Detectives are canvasing the area for witnesses and possible surveillance video.