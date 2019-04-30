Police suspect foul play after a woman was found dead inside of a home on the Westside Monday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that around 7:40 p.m., they were called out to the 8000 block of Susie Street in reference to an unresponsive person.

When they arrived, they located a dead adult woman dead inside the home. JSO says that they identified one witness, who is cooperating with them. Police say that at this time, they do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.