Woman found dead in Nassau River identified, deputies looking for answers

Nassau County deputies believe this was a murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the alleged murder of a 43-year-old woman.

Deputies say Stephanie Lorraine Harris was found Aug. 16, around 8 a.m. in the Nassau River, near the Nassau County and Duval County line.

She was pronounced dead, deputies say.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact NCSO Det. J. Carter at 904-548-4049 or NCSO Dispatch at 904-225-5174

If you want to remain anonymous and report a crime tip, please call the First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).