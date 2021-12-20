Woman dragged down Lake City street during attempted kidnapping

The woman explained to officers that she had been talking to a person on social media before inviting them over to hangout.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Police responded to a call about an injured person on Saturday in Lake City.

Officers arrived on scene at Southeast Inglewood Avenue around 3:20 p.m. to find a woman with abrasions on her lower body from being dragged along the road.

When the person showed up, they brought three other people, according to the victim's statement.

The four people did not get out of their car when they arrived so the woman approached the vehicle. She was then reportedly grabbed by the upper arm and pulled halfway into the car through the window.

The people in the car started punching the victim in the head, face and upper body, according to the victim's statement.

While the attack was happening, the driver sped off causing the woman to be dragged on the road for about half a block.

The victim broke free and fell into the street.

She was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for her injuries.