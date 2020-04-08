Woman shot multiple times on Edgewood Ave. dies, believed to be targeted

Police believe she was targeted by a man who parked behind her vehicle. After, he reportedly approached her and fired off nine rounds into her vehicle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman with multiple gunshot wounds died Tuesday following a shooting on Edgewood Avenue.

Around 9 a.m., police were called to a convenience store at the corner of Edgewood Avenue and Avenue B. where they found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, police say. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe she was targeted by a man who parked behind her vehicle. After, he reportedly approached her and fired off nine rounds into her vehicle. It isn't clear if she was struck nine times.

Following the shooting, the shooter took off in a silver Nissan Rogue SUV.

At this moment, police do not have any mores suspect information. They are interviewing witnesses and gathering surveillance video.