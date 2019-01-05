A woman is dead after she was shot at an apartment on Tuesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called out to the 1200 block of Labelle Street where they found a young woman, believed to be between the ages of 18 and 23, found shot inside an apartment.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported her to the hospital where she later died.

At this time, police do not have any suspect information.

If you know anything about this shooting, please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-845-TIPS.