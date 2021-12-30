Woman detained as person of interest in suspicious death investigation on Southside

Police believe there was some sort of domestic dispute between the man and a woman, leading to the man being injured and taken to the hospital, where he died.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death on the Southside Thursday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital for a report of a suspicious death, police said. A man who was brought to the hospital by a woman had died.

The woman was detained as a person of interest, police said. Police believe there was some sort of domestic dispute between the two leading to the man being injured and taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police did not say what type of injury the man suffered because they believe there are outstanding witnesses and do not want to compromise the integrity of the investigation, JSO said.

The incident happened at an apartment complex near 9000 Tapestry Park Circle, police said. Police believe it was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.