'Had to dive behind tables to take cover': Woman takes video, describes shooting at Jacksonville hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: Some quotes in this article have been altered slightly to protect the identity of people mentioned.)

Panic and confusion. It's how one woman described the scene during a shooting at a restaurant located inside a Downtown Jacksonville hotel Saturday night.

The woman, who does not want to be named, took to social media to describe what it was like to be there when shots first rang out at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront hotel.

"Last night there was a shooting in the hotel I am staying in," she wrote.

"It happened minutes after our crew had just checked into the hotel. I and (another person) just stepped in to the elevator as it happened, and our other (coworker) was still in the lobby. He had to dive behind tables to take cover."

She says once they stepped out of the elevator on the floor they were staying on, another elevator opened with people screaming.

"A man ran out and told us to run and take cover, there is an active shooter," she described. "We froze for a minute thinking what about our other (coworker)… was he shot…? was he okay?"

She says her and a colleague went into a room together and barricaded the door with a mattress and anything else they could grab quickly. They then got into the further point of the room and laid down on the ground.

"About 5 minutes later over the loudspeaker of the hotel we hear 'active shooter, active shooter, evacuated and take cover if you aren’t in your rooms and if in your rooms lock your doors and take cover and do not come out of your rooms'" she described.

She took a video of her and a coworker barricaded inside the room.

The woman says her and her colleagues are all safe, but still shaken up.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that the shooting injured one person and killed another. Officers believe an altercation in the restaurant led to the shooting of two victims, according to the JSO.

Police identified the suspect Tuesday as 29-year-old Cory Deshawn Hall, and say a warrant has been issued for murder and attempted murder.

Hall has black hair and black facial hair under his chin. He is 5'7'' and 150 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.