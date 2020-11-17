Woman dead, man injured following shooting in Lackawanna area

Police say the woman and man were shot about eight times.

A woman is dead and a man injured following a shooting in the Lackawanna area of Jacksonville early on Tuesday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the incident happened sometime after midnight off Maplewood Street.

Police say the woman and man were shot about eight times. They were both taken to a nearby hospital where the woman died as a result of her injuries, according to JSO.

Police say the suspect fled in a black Chevy Impala. At this time, JSO does not believe there is a threat to the community.