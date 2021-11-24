Deputies: Man wanted in connection to lewd photos taken of woman inside Clay County Target

Deputies say the person pictured below is wanted for questioning in reference to an incident where a female victim caught the subject taking pictures up her skirt.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying a man who allegedly was caught taking inappropriate photos of a woman while inside a Target store.

Deputies say the person pictured below is wanted for questioning in reference to an incident where a female victim caught the subject taking pictures up her skirt with his cell phone while inside the Target located at 1490 County Road 220.

He is pictured wearing a green baseball cap with what appears to be the Hurley logo on the front, a black hoodie, and dark-colored pants. The subject left Target, got into a dark-colored GMC Sierra pickup truck, and left the parking lot.



If you have any information on the subject's whereabouts, please call Deputy K. Carrington at 904-264-6512 or email him at kcarrington@claysheriff.com