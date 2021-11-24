x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Deputies: Man wanted in connection to lewd photos taken of woman inside Clay County Target

Deputies say the person pictured below is wanted for questioning in reference to an incident where a female victim caught the subject taking pictures up her skirt.
Credit: Clay County Sheriff's Office
Man wanted for questioning in relation to incident at Target.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying a man who allegedly was caught taking inappropriate photos of a woman while inside a Target store.

Deputies say the person pictured below is wanted for questioning in reference to an incident where a female victim caught the subject taking pictures up her skirt with his cell phone while inside the Target located at 1490 County Road 220.

He is pictured wearing a green baseball cap with what appears to be the Hurley logo on the front, a black hoodie, and dark-colored pants. The subject left Target, got into a dark-colored GMC Sierra pickup truck, and left the parking lot.

If you have any information on the subject's whereabouts, please call Deputy K. Carrington at 904-264-6512 or email him at kcarrington@claysheriff.com

We need our community's help identifying the below-pictured white male subject. In the picture, you can see he is...

Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Verdict watch expected as deliberations resume this morning in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial