The man told investigators he and his girlfriend were engaged in a sex act described as "erotic asphyxiation."

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is accused of choking his girlfriend to death during an 'erotic' act, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Jaaron Thomas, 27, was charged with manslaughter after deputies responded to a medical emergency on Ashland Boulevard in Channelview on Tuesday just before 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman unresponsive and took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. According to investigators, Thomas told them that the woman was his girlfriend and that they were engaged in a sex act described as "erotic asphyxiation" before she went unresponsive.

Upon further investigation, Thomas was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Court documents say Thomas applied pressure to the neck and throat of the woman with his hands, impeding her breath.