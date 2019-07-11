MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are actively searching for a shooter after an incident that left a woman fatally wounded and her child critically injured on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 3300-block of Pio Nono Circle.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they found 30-year-old Shakema Dickson and her 2-year-old Korri with multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in critical condition.

Investigators say Dickson and 19-year-old Darrell Solomon got into an argument and he fired shots at her and her toddler. They say Dickson was trying to protect her daughter when she was shot.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says Shakema Dickson died just after 3 pm. Thursday. Police were called to the emergency room because the lobby is packed with Dickson's family.

Deputies now need your help finding Solomon, who is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you see him.

Family provided 13WMAZ with photos of Shakema and her daughter. We would like to offer condolences to her family and friends.

