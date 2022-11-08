JSO: Jacksonville woman charged with murder in death of 74-year-old

Officers were additionally advised by a witness in the area that the potentially suicidal person had departed the area prior to their arrival.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged in the death of a 74-year-old woman on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 8, JSO says patrol officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Tortosa Court in reference to a reported suicidal individual. Upon arrival, responding officers entered the home to conduct a wellness check and ultimately located a dead woman.

Officers were additionally advised by a witness in the area that the potentially suicidal person had departed the area prior to their arrival.

Police say the woman found dead was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

As detectives were leaving, JSO says the individual reported as being suicidal was seen driving in the area. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle to check her wellbeing, JSO says, and the individual was identified as Tammy Alisa Spruell, 51.

She was transported to the Police Memorial building to be interviewed in reference to the deceased individual located in the residence.