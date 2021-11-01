Update: Woman charged with murder after man found dead in Clay County

Deputies arrived at the home and discovered a man dead with signs of foul play.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a home in Clay County on Halloween, according to The Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Melissa Gholson, 39, was given no bond on a charge of second-degree murder.

Around 2:36 p.m., deputies reportedly responded to a death investigation in the area of Plymouth Court.

CCSO says a 911 call stated that a victim was dead inside the home.

Deputies arrived at the home and discovered a man dead with signs of foul play. Detectives from the robbery-homicide unit were called out to investigate.