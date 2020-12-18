Woman charged in 1999 murder of convenience store owner could plead guilty Friday

The ex-wife of a former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detective accused of murder is scheduled for an expected plea deal Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A cold case murder allegedly committed by a former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detective appears headed toward a plea deal.

William “Billy” Baer, and his ex-wife Melissa Jo Schafer are charged with killing convenience store owner Saad Kawaf in May 1999 and stealing $30,000 in cash from his wife. Case investigators believe money was the motive for the crime.

Sources familiar with the case tell First Coast News that Schafer will plead guilty on Friday and offer to testify against her ex-husband.

Court records confirm her regular pretrial appearance was moved to Friday and scheduled for a “disposition,” or final resolution.

The two were arrested in July after prosecutors say a genealogy database linked evidence collected at the crime scene to the DNA of the defendants’ relative. Both Baer and Schaeffer pleaded not guilty.

Attorney Joe Hamrick, who focuses on post-conviction and appellate work and used to work within the State Attorney's Office, says he expects many people to file a post-conviction appeal against Baer.

Typically, someone convicted of a crime would have at least two years to appeal. But if new evidence, like a detective being arrested and charged with murder surfaces, that window opens back up no matter how much time has passed.