Woman charged with bringing gun onto Duval County middle school campus

Moenika Ellis, age 31, was arrested at Matthew W. Gilbert Middle School. Police were called to investigate an armed person on campus, according to the arrest report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is facing charges after the Duval School Board Police say she brought a gun onto a middle school campus Tuesday.

Moenika Ellis, age 31, was arrested at Matthew W. Gilbert Middle School. Police were called to investigate an armed person on campus, according to the arrest report.

A Duval County School Police officer said he saw Ellis involved in a physical altercation with three other parents. The report is heavily redacted, but says Ellis walked back to her vehicle and attempted to start the car to drive away before she was taken into custody.

MGMS Principal Maurice Nesmith sent parents a notification that the school was placed on lockdown due to the fight between the parents outside the school building.

"All students and staff remained safe, and police were able to respond quickly and get the situation under control," Nesmith's message said.

A follow-up message sent to parents stated that students and staff were not involved and remained safe throughout the incident.

"The incident involved four adults who had been on campus for pre-scheduled meetings," the message said. "While the cause of the altercation is still being investigated by police, I can tell you that they each have been trespassed from the school and are facing multiple criminal charges. Additionally, one individual in the parking lot was discovered to be in possession of a firearm. That individual has been arrested."

Neither the firearm nor the fight were ever inside a school building, Nesmith's message said.

Ellis was charged with possession of a firearm on school property. She was also charged with possession of marijuana and resisting an officer with violence.

The full messages sent from Nesmith to parents:

"Good Morning Matthew Gilbert families – This is Principal Nesmith calling to share that our school was placed on lockdown due to a physical altercation among two parents outside the school building. All students and staff remained safe, and police were able to respond quickly and get the situation under control. The lockdown has been lifted and we are clear to resume a normal school day. Police continue to investigate this situation, and I will send up a follow-up message this afternoon with more details. Thank you for listening, and know that your child’s safety is our highest priority."

"Good afternoon Matthew Gilbert families, this is Principal Nesmith. This is a follow-up to my phone call this morning regarding a physical altercation in the school’s parking lot that prompted a Code Red lockdown today.

First, students and staff were not involved, and they remained safe throughout this incident. The incident involved four adults who had been on campus for pre-scheduled meetings. While the cause of the altercation is still being investigated by police, I can tell you that they each have been trespassed from the school and are facing multiple criminal charges.

Additionally, one individual in the parking lot was discovered to be in possession of a firearm. That individual has been arrested. Neither the firearm nor the altercation were in the school building.

I am very disappointed to share this news with you, but I am thankful we were able to quickly enact a lockdown to keep our children and educators safely inside the building. I am also thankful to our law enforcement and security forces for their swift response.

Our greatest goal is to maintain a safe and positive learning environment, and thank you all for your support in that endeavor.