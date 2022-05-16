Woman, 11-year-old boy missing from Lake City, Florida

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Alizabeth Malicoate, 28, and LaShawn Harper, 11, are missing from Lake City, Florida, police said in a press release.
Malicoate is a white female who is approximately 5'11 and 340 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Lashawn is a Black male who is approximately 5'0 and 120 pounds.
They were last seen in a white Ford pickup truck on Sunday in Lake City.
It is unknown what direction they were going or what they would be wearing.
If you know anything, call police by calling 911 or 386-752-4343. You can also call Officer Diaz with the Lake City Police Department or the LCPD tip line at 386-719-2068 if you believe you have information that could assist in this investigation.