Woman, 11-year-old boy missing from Lake City, Florida

Alizabeth Malicoate and LaShawn Harper are missing from Lake City, Florida. Call 386-752-4343 if you know anything.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Alizabeth Malicoate, 28, and LaShawn Harper, 11, are missing from Lake City, Florida, police said in a press release.

Malicoate is a white female who is approximately 5'11 and 340 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lashawn is a Black male who is approximately 5'0 and 120 pounds.

They were last seen in a white Ford pickup truck on Sunday in Lake City.

It is unknown what direction they were going or what they would be wearing.