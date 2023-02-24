Woman arrested for second time in six day on charges of child abuse

Candice Stroud, 30, was arrested in Putnam County for child abuse on Thursday. This was her second arrest in six days, according to PCSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was arrested in Putnam County for child abuse on Thursday. This was her second arrest in six days, according to PCSO.

Following her first arrest for battery on Feb. 18, Candice Dawn Stroud was arrested again for child abuse. The 30-year-old is being held in the Putnam County Jail on $5,000 bond.

The battery victim was reportedly trying to file an injunction against Stroud. When speaking with detectives, the victim showed them videos of a young child being abused, according to PCSO.