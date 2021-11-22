JSO: 37-year-old woman arrested, charged with murder after deadly Westside shooting

Synorae Thompson, 37, is charged with 2nd degree murder after JSO says she shot another woman to death during a domestic dispute.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a 37-year-old for allegedly shooting another woman in a domestic incident last week on the Westside.

On the morning of Nov. 19, officers responded to a house in the 6900 block of Autrey Avenue South for a shooting call, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

They found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound inside the home. She was later pronounced dead, JSO reported.

Detectives say the shooting happened during a domestic dispute. There were four people at the home at the time of the shooting.

Investigators later identified Synorae Thompson, 37, as the person who shot the woman during the dispute. JSO arrested Thompson and charged her with 2nd degree murder.