Crime

Woman arrested after little girl dies from fentanyl, Jacksonville police search for man involved

The medical examiner's office determined that the cause of the child's death was acute fentanyl intoxication.
Credit: JSO
Carlida S. Miller, Tyeon E. Ford

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been arrested for in connection to the death of a 20-month-old little girl, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police continue to search for a man who they believe was also involved.

On Dec. 20, 2022, JSO responded to a local hospital where a toddler was declared dead. Investigators later determined that the child was taken to the hospital from the Phoenix area, in the 1400 block of E 14th Street. 

The medical examiner's office determined that the cause of the child's death was acute fentanyl intoxication. 

Detectives identified and interviewed 32-year-old Carlida S. Miller. She was arrested for on charges of manslaughter and tampering with evidence on Feb. 27. Police are working to locate 23-year-old Tyeon E. Ford, who has an active arrest warrant for manslaughter and tampering with evidence. 

If you have any information, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, please call at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Credit: JSO
Tyeon E. Ford, 23
Credit: JSO
Carlida S. Miller, 32

