Woman arrested after little girl dies from fentanyl, Jacksonville police search for man involved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been arrested for in connection to the death of a 20-month-old little girl, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police continue to search for a man who they believe was also involved.

On Dec. 20, 2022, JSO responded to a local hospital where a toddler was declared dead. Investigators later determined that the child was taken to the hospital from the Phoenix area, in the 1400 block of E 14th Street.

The medical examiner's office determined that the cause of the child's death was acute fentanyl intoxication.

Detectives identified and interviewed 32-year-old Carlida S. Miller. She was arrested for on charges of manslaughter and tampering with evidence on Feb. 27. Police are working to locate 23-year-old Tyeon E. Ford, who has an active arrest warrant for manslaughter and tampering with evidence.