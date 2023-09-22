Woman arrested, accused of fleeing 'drug house' while on probation in Flagler County

Jessica Giddens was arrested after police seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, cannabis and drug paraphernalia from the house.

BUNNELL, Fla. — A woman was arrested Friday morning after she and another unknown person are accused of fleeing from what police are calling a "drug house" in Flagler County, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Flagler County deputies responded to 2676 Redwood St. in Bunnell, Florida, along with Flagler County Probation & Parole to conduct a probation check on two probationers. The address was listed as the two individuals' residence, the release states.

Upon arrival, police say the two individuals are accused of fleeing from the back of the house and when police searched the home, they found narcotics and drug paraphernalia, the release states. The sheriff's office says "none of the occupants had a legal right to be in the home and that the property owner had no knowledge of any tenants residing in the home," according to the release.

Here are the drugs police found at the house, according to the release:

30.97 grams of methamphetamine

1.43 grams of fentanyl

5.56 grams of cannabis

Drug paraphernalia

After finding the narcotics at the house, FCSO's Special Investigations Unit obtained and served a narcotics-related search warrant at the house early Friday morning, the release states. As a result, Jessica Giddens was arrested for violation of probation – felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending for her following the completion of the investigation as she is currently being held on a $2,500 bond, the release states.