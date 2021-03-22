Woman arrested, accused of fatally stabbing sister in Bradford County

Amanda Godwin, 35, was arrested for first-degree murder on Sunday morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is facing a murder charge after deputies say she is accused of fatally stabbing her younger sister in Bradford County.

Amanda Godwin, 35, was arrested for first-degree murder on Sunday morning.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stabbing in the Northeast part of the county around 1:17 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 31-year-old woman in the driveway with a stab wound.

Bradford County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

While deputies were investigating the scene, they found a knife near the victim's body.



Bradford County Detectives are continuing to investigate the stabbing at this time.

Godwin is currently being held without bond at the Bradford County Jail.

She has a first appearance scheduled for Monday morning.