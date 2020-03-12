x
92-year-old woman dies; suspect charged with elder abuse, murder

Police were called to a hospital Nov. 3 for an elder abuse investigation and arrested Iris Kinamon. On Nov. 21, the victim died from her injuries.
Iris Kinamon, 65, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 92-year-old victim, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman is accused of murder in the death of a 92-year-old last month.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers were called to a local hospital on  Nov. 3 in regards to a report of potential elder abuse. JSO's Special Assault Unit conducted an investigation and arrested 65-year-old Iris Kinamon on aggravated elderly abuse charges. Kinamon later bonded out of jail.

Police say on Nov. 21 the victim died from her injuries. The Medical Examiner's Office classified the victim's death as a homicide Wednesday.

JSO's Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Kinamon and she was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. 

