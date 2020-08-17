Woman accused of burning baby with lighter and treadmill

According to court documents, Amber Vannatter, 20, had been watching the baby and brought her to the mother at her work saying the infant was bleeding from her mouth.

Officers said Vannatter told them she was depressed after an argument with her boyfriend and the baby woke up. Vannatter said she plugged in the treadmill at the house, turned it on and then held the baby's face against the moving belt. She then told police she also burned the baby on her arms and neck using a lighter. She told police she put the baby up on a table and while the infant was writhing in pain, fell to the ground hurting her mouth.