Woman accused of 2018 killing Nassau County hairstylist back in court

A woman accused of killing a Nassau County hairstylist in May 2018 was back in court on Thursday morning.

Kimberly Kessler’s attorneys filed several motions seeking to have much of the evidence against her thrown out, including statements Kessler allegedly made following her arrest and her cell phone records.

Kessler, whose mental competence has been an issue since her arrest, appeared looking less frail than she did at earlier hearings when doctors said she was starving herself to death.

She did however still demand her public defender be fired, claiming he was somehow related to the victim, Joleen Cummings, and her mom Ann Johnson.