Witness: Shooting reported while children played football in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A witness told First Coast News at least one person was shot and a child was injured in a shooting Sunday during a football game at the Lions Field Arlington Football Association.

First Coast News is at the scene, which is heavily blocked off by police.

A witness from the game said that around 5 p.m., one man was shot and a child was grazed by a bullet. A now-deleted video posted to Facebook showed players getting on the ground and people running after gunshots were fired.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has announced a briefing to be held just after 9 p.m. and we will bring you details as soon as they are announced.