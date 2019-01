A witness tells First Coast News that there has been a shooting in the San Marco area on Thursday afternoon.

The witness told FCN that they heard multiple gunshots around 1:30 p.m. near the corner of Emerson Street and St. Augustine Road. The witness says that all lanes of Emerson are closed in that area.

The witness tells us that police are making people turn down Grant Road as a detour.

They believe that a bicyclist is involved.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.