Witness says party, music video shoot scene of triple shooting in Moncrief

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says two men and one woman walked into the emergency room with gunshot wounds Thursday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — -wo men and one woman were shot during a party and music video shoot in Moncrief Thursday night, according to a witness, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of West 35th Street at 11:37 p.m., where ShotSpotter detected gunshots. While officers were on their way to the area, an off-duty officer who was working at a hospital told police two men and one woman walked into the emergency room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

The shooting happened in the street, where a witness told police there was a party happening and a music video being recorded. Police said they do not know whether it was a drive-by shooting.

Officers worked to secure the scene, and Violent Crime Unit detectives were notified and responded to the scene, JSO said. Detectives are working to find and interview witnesses.

Police said there is no suspect information currently available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.