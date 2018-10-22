JACKSONVILLE -- "As I was securing the church some members were coming inside and said they heard maybe 10 to 12 shots and they were running back inside," recalled Theodore Mitchell with Eastside Church of Christ.

Church had just ended when shots rang out a few blocks away right in front of a laundromat in the 900 block of A Philip Randolph Blvd around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

A woman who did not want to be identified said she was inside washing her clothes.

"I heard some shots. I didn't know it was directly in front of the laundromat and a guy came in screaming. I said can you please stop screaming because you're making everyone else scream not realizing he had been shot and another lady came in and said, 'Oh my God. He's bleeding. He's bleeding!'"

As she tried to hide behind a washing machine she said she did her best to keep everyone inside the laundromat calm.

"Everything was pretty quick. As soon as the shots were fired I called 911 and was talking to dispatch and disconnected the call because two police officers and the swat team were right there."

When she walked outside she saw a scene she will never forget.

"I saw the bullet where it hit him in the head...the gentleman shot in his head he was laying in the front between the laundromat and the closed down restaurant. The other victims were on the other corner."

What she didn't see was who fired the shots that injured six people and left her van parked outside with three bullet holes.

"I just really trusted God and knew he would take care of me. I always ask God to use me in any situation and I believe he did because I was able to tell the young man who got shot to please stop screaming and it will be okay," she said. "When I was at home something was telling me just to wait, and I said no it's going to be okay. I went anyway, and this is what happened. Had I listened to the voice I would have never been able to witness what happened, and I would have never been able pray for the people who were there that I could pray for."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on this shooting to call 904-630-0500 or email tips to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. They believe the shots were fired from the passenger side of a gray or silver 4-door sedan.

6 People Shot - #Jacksonville



-900 blk of A Philip Randolph

-Ages 20’s - 70’s

-3 critical

-Shot from passenger side of vehicle

-Victims were outside on the sidewalk

-Suspect vehicle is a silver/grey 4 door sedan



Call 904-630-0500 with info or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. pic.twitter.com/Ye1BmkVi0j — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

