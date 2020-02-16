JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The manager of a Family Dollar on the Westside told First Coast News three children are safe after the car they were in was stolen from the store's parking lot Saturday afternoon.

The manager, who did not want to speak on camera, said at 3:30 p.m.a woman left her three children in a car in the store's parking lot at 5929 Normandy Boulevard. The manager said one of the children, a 5-year-old boy, managed to get out of the car and run inside the store to tell his mom.

A 10-month-old baby and a 2-year-old child were still inside the car. The car was later found with the children safe. The manager did not say where the car was found or how far from the store it was.

The 5-year-old boy said three teenage boys had stolen the car, according to the manager. The manager said the teens were not found. First Coast News reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and it confirmed there was a scene in the area of the store but did not give more details.

The Family Dollar was closed for three hours during the investigation into the incident and reopened at around 6 p.m.