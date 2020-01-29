About $30,000 worth of damage was done to a Winn-Dixie store located on Old Kings Road Monday during a reported burglary, according to an incident report by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 2:23 a.m., police responded to the Winn-Dixie store located at 8775 Old Kings Rd. after receiving reports that a glass break-in had taken place.

At the store, police noticed the front doors were completely destroyed along with various other structures within the store, the report said.

The manager of the store told police that there were no missing items from the store, but the store had been severely damaged. An "Allpoint" ATM machine was destroyed by the suspects, but they were unable to retrieve any cash, according to the police report.

Video obtained by the manager, showed three males backing a white Ford F-150 pick-up truck with black rims into the front glass doors of the building, the report said.

The report stated that the driver of the truck was wearing a black hoodie with black pants, the front passenger was wearing a black hoodie with black pants and the back seat passenger was wearing a gray hoodie with black shorts.

The three men were seen attempting to remove the ATM machine from the store by using the pick-up truck to back over the ATM machine two times, according to the report.

After being unsuccessful the men left the store, leaving behind a cell phone at the front entrance of the store along with several pieces of the truck and a dolly, the report said.

Police are still looking for the suspects of the burglary.