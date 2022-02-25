Willard’s BBQ in Jacksonville closing after 31 years

"The thought of closing has our hearts aching pretty bad, but it’s time, y’all," says Jimmy Willard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After 31 years, and multiple locations, Willard’s BBQ Junction is closing permanently.

This Friday will the best last day you'll be able to grab Willard’s famous BBQ in the Lakeshore area of Jacksonville.

"We cherish the relationship with every one of you amazing folks and will miss you terribly," posted owner Jimmy Willard on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"I’ve been doing que' for over 40 years and my goodness how things have changed since then."

He and his wife Renee opened the first Willard’s in Callahan, Florida in 1991. They would go on to open or franchise over 20 stores in both Florida and Georgia.

"A lot of you remember the little drive through on Beach Blvd we opened in 93," posted Willard.

"The thought of closing has our hearts aching pretty bad, but it’s time, y’all. Renee and I are not afraid of work, as most of you know, but when the fun and drive is gone, sometimes it’s just best to leave on a high note."

So why are they closing? Willard says COVID changed everything.

Getting product became almost impossible, along with the high cost of product and labor. He says him and his wife were working open to close amidst pandemic related staffing shortages, and "there’s just no end in sight."

In an emotional post, Willard thanked his wife for sticking by his side though thick and thin.

"Renee, you have been with me through 21 years of the BBQ business and man how you jumped in from day one and just kicked butt," he said.

"We’ve been through some of the best times while slinging Que, we would get so aggravated with each other and say some mean things to each other during the crazy lunch or dinner rushes but as soon as we knocked those tickets out we would high five and never mention the tempered moments... I couldn’t imagine going through these last 21 years with anyone but you."

The business has been an avid supporter of law enforcement over the years.

In 2019, Willard and his staff prepared about 500 meals to sell to community members at Station 32 to help fund a private search for missing firefighters Brian McCluney and Justin Walker

The restaurant was able to raise $8,330. However, unfortunately, the men were never found.

Now, Willard says he hopes to continue to support local law enforcement and first responders even after his restaurant closes.

"This is definitely not a farewell to you guys, we are setting up a catering area, so we can still drive things to show our appreciation and support for you amazing men and women. "

What's next for Jimmie? Only time will tell. But for now, he says he's thankful for the support over the years.