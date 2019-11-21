The mother of a missing Jacksonville 5-year-old was released from the hospital Thursday and taken to the Duval County Jail. However, in Brianna Williams' booking photo, she was wearing red and not the standard issued orange jumpsuit.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News that a red jumpsuit means "possible self harm, high escape risk, or medical transport."

Brianna Williams, 27, was booked into the Duval County Jail on Thursday, Nov. 21. She's the mother of 5-year-old Taylor Williams who is missing.

Williams, 27, was hospitalized Nov. 12. Sources told First Coast News she ingested a "substance" after learning police were on their way to arrest her in connection with the disappearance of Taylor Williams, her 5-year-old daughter that she reported missing a week before.

Family members told First Coast News that Brianna Williams was put into a medically induced coma.

Last week, human remains were discovered in Demopolis, Ala., near Williams' hometown of Linden. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said JSO believes the remains belong to Taylor but is awaiting a positive ID from an autopsy and DNA comparison.

The police department in Demopolis, Alabama is involved in a missing persons search, but couldn't confirm if it's related to Taylor Williams.

