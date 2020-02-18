Family and friends describe the victim of Jacksonville's sixteenth homicide as someone who could always make anyone laugh.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not identified the victim, but family and friends said 23-year-old Blake Hendrix of Callahan was the man shot and killed Sunday morning.

"He was a wonderful, amazing son," Hendrix's mom, Tonya Smith Brabham, said. "He was full of life and loved to sing and laugh and mostly make people laugh. He will be greatly missed as he was a bright spot on the Earth."

Hendrix's family said he was set to graduate his apprenticeship with a local plumbers' union in May.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said off-duty officers found a man dead behind a business near King Street in the Riverside area after hearing several shots around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Loved ones said Hendrix was out with friends Saturday night into Sunday morning.

"He was never that person that would think of hurting anyone. Never. He wouldn’t hurt anybody," Hendrix's cousin Constance Stinson, said. "If anything, he would give you the shirt off his back. He was that go-to person. If you needed something and he had it, he would give it to you."

Witnesses said a fight may have led the shooting, but police are still working to figure out what happened.

“I just have a hard time gripping that somebody would literally want to kill somebody over a fight," Stinson said. "[The violence] needs to stop. People have got to stop going out and getting guns and shooting people over stupid stuff."

Hendrix's family said they are pleading for the violence in the city to stop.

According to First Coast News' homicide tracker, Hendrix's death makes the unofficial number of homicides for 2020 so far 16. First Coast News caught up with Mayor Lenny Curry at an event this weekend prior to Hendrix's death and asked him about the violence overall in the city.

“As it relates to the violence that happens in our city on any given day, a lot of gang activity, a lot of drug activity," Curry said. "It’s no secret that I’ve invested heavily with our sheriff and our state attorney to address those issues and kids programs and I’ll continue to do that."

Hendrix’s family said no matter the reason for the violence, it needs to end.