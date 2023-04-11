Louis Gaskin is scheduled to die Wednesday by lethal injection for what he did in Bunnell in 1989. Who is he?

RAIFORD, Fla — Florida is set to execute its second condemned inmate at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Louis Gaskin, dubbed the "Ninja Killer," is set to die by lethal injection after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his death warrant last month.
Gaskin was convicted of shooting and killing 56-year-old Robert Sturmfels and 55-year-old Georgette Sturmfels on Dec. 20, 1989, at their home in Bunnell.
That same night, he committed an armed robbery and burglary, and attempted to murder another couple, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
Gaskin, now 56, was dubbed the "Ninja Killer, because he wore all-black ninja clothing during the crimes.
He shot the victims with a .22-caliber rifle and stole a clock, two lamps and a videocassette recorder from their home. He intended to give these items as Christmas gifts to his girlfriend.
Gaskin confessed soon after the crimes, telling a psychologist: “The devil had more of a hold than God did. I knew that I was wrong. I wasn’t insane.”
Gaskin filed numerous appeals over the years, but he was unsuccessful, court documents show.
“It is about time this man will finally face the consequences of his actions and sentence,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “He waited on death row for way too long for the sentence to be carried out. I pray the victim’s family will finally get justice and closure for their murdered loved ones and their family.”