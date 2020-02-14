CAYCE, S.C. — Coty Scott Taylor, 30, has been linked by law enforcement to the death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, a South Carolina girl who was found dead in the woods near her home.

On Friday morning, investigators linked Taylor to the death of Faye Swetlik, a little girl who went missing in her neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Cayce Department of Public Safety Chief Byron Snellgrove then discovered Faye's body around 11 a.m. in a wooded area between her home and a nearby NAPA auto parts store. Law enforcement said that her body had not been in the area for a very long time.

A short time later, Taylor's body was found inside his home on Picadilly Square, which is also nearby. The coroner would not speculate on how he died until an autopsy is performed Saturday.

Cayce DPS Sgt. Evan Antley said a piece of critical evidence collected from a trash can in the neighborhood led them to the girl's location, and ultimately, Taylor's home.

Taylor lived under 500 feet from the 6-year-old, at 602 Picadilly Square. The wooded area behind the home is where the body of Swetlik was found.

Cayce DPS Sgt. Evan Antley said Friday that Taylor did not have a criminal history and was "unknown" to law enforcement.

Taylor graduated from Bluffton High School in 2007, and later enrolled at The University of South Carolina Beaufort in the fall of 2007. He transferred to the Columbia campus in 2008. According to the university, he was a math major. Taylor withdrew in the spring of 2009, and there is no record of his graduation.

According to the corporate offices of Jimmy Johns, Taylor stopped working there in 2015.

At this time of his death, Taylor was the general manager of a Wingstop location in West Columbia. He began his employment there in June of 2016, according to the company.

