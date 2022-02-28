Whit's Frozen Custard looking for graffiti artist captured on video

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Whit's Frozen Custard of Orange Park is hoping that the community might recognize a person seen on video graffitiing a drive-thru area this week.
The business says the person covered a wall of the drive-thru on Saturday, around 12:37 p.m.
"Do you recognize this individual? We would like to ask the community to help us identify this person who decided to graffiti a covering in our drive-thru lane," said Whit's on Facebook.
If you recognize the person below, you can reach out to Whit's via Facebook message by clicking here.
