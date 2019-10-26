A 19-year-old man is dead after firing several rounds inside a South Georgia Walmart on Saturday morning before turning the gun on himself, according to the Waycross Police Department.

John Jaylen Walker Kinnitt of Waycross died as a result of his injuries. Police say there were no other reported injuries during the incident.

A coworker of Kinnitt's says she worked alongside him at a nearby Burger King and described him as "quiet but sweet."

The coworker tells First Coast News that Kinnitt had been going through a rough patch recently and that they had just worked together hours before the shooting took place.

The Walmart where the incident occurred is approximately two miles away from Burger King.

Around 1 a.m., Officers were dispatched to 2425 Memorial Dr. to reports of an active shooter incident. The officers entered the store and begin searching for the suspect, who was located in seconds.

Police say at that point, Kinnitt turned the gun on himself. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.