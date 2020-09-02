JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The man arrested Saturday after reportedly crashing a van into the tent of a Republican voter group was training to become a sound engineer on the First Coast, according to the president of the Jacksonville branch of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

Susan Phillips, President of the Jacksonville branch of I.A.T.S.E. Local 115, told First Coast News that Gregory William Loel Timm, 27, had recently joined the union.

MORE: Suspect arrested, charged after reportedly driving van into tent in Walmart parking lot

Phillips said he went by "William," and that he was hired at ASM Global, an international venue management and services company.

According to Phillips, Timm had just been hired at ASM (formerly known as SMG) and was training to become a sound engineer.

First Coast News has reached out to ASM Global for a statement. We are still waiting for a response.

Phillips said union members immediately recognized Timm's van and mugshot from the pictures provided by witnesses and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

"We are just horrified," Phillips said over the phone.

She said Timm was immediately suspended from the union, and that the union will provide a full statement on the matter. She added that he will not be granted I.A.T.S.E. union membership in the future.

Timm faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older, one count of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. He is expected to appear in court Sunday.

MORE: Man drives van into Republican party tent at Walmart parking lot in Sandalwood

According to booking documents, Timm has resided in the Jacksonville area for around two years.

Nobody was injured when Timm allegedly drove his van into the tent belonging to the Republican Party of Duval County while volunteers were registering people to vote at the Walmart in Sandalwood.

After running over chairs and tables, witnesses told police that Timm got out of the van, took a video recording, made obscene gestures and left.